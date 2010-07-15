"Now Everyone Just Uses Jamie's First Name, Like Madonna"

No big deal

An article about Jamie Dimon just came out in the New York Times that says now everyone’s treating the JPMorgan CEO like Madonna.“He is now commonly referred to by a single name, like Pelé or Madonna.”



We doubt anyone normal would know who we were talking about if we just randomly referred to a “Jamie,” so we asked a JPMorgan-er inside the bank if it was true.

He eagerly confirmed with us:

It’s just “Jamie. Definitely.”

More praise:

He’s “a charismatic leader who charms congressmen and credit traders alike.”

Everyone loves Jamie:

“Right now, there are virtually no giants on Wall Street except maybe Jamie,” said David M. Rubenstein, a founder of the Carlyle Group.

It’s easy to see why. He replies to interns’ emails, gives them a thoughtful extensive reading list for the summer, gives everyone a waffle maker. Plus, check out His Amazing Life >>

He really is like the Madonna of banking.

