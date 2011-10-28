Now Everyone Is Worried That Portugal Has Entered The 'Grecian Vortex'

One of many still alarming trends in Europe is monetary contraction



Ambrose Evans-Pritchard talks with an economist about Portugal entering the ‘Grecian Vortex’:

“Portugal appears to have entered a Grecian vortex and monetary trends have deteriorated sharply in Spain, with a decline of 8.4pc,” said Simon Ward, from Henderson Global Investors. Mr Ward said the ECB must cut interest rates “immediately” and launch a full-scale blitz of quantitative easing of up to 10pc of eurozone GDP.

A mix of fiscal austerity and monetary tightening by the ECB earlier this year appear to have tipped the Iberian region into a downward slide. “The trends are less awful in Ireland and Italy, suggesting that both are rescuable if the ECB acts aggressively,” said Mr Ward.

You can see from the chart what the vortex looks like.

