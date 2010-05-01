Now Even The New York Times Hints That The Oil Spill Is Obama's Katrina

Photo: The White HOuse

Last night news broke that Obama would finally visit the Gulf to inspect the carnage and response to the oil spill. It’s still not clear when he’ll make it, though it will be sometime in the next 48 hours.We pointed out Thursday night that this story was becoming Obama’s Katrina, an epic disaster that went on way too long before The White House got involved, and started marshal ling Federal resources, most notably the DHS.



And now others are starting to get the same sense.

Fox News called The President out on his slow response yesterday (but that’s Fox, and you’d expect them to take such a shot). Rush Limbaugh has been making similar noises. What you wouldn’t expect is to read this in a New York Times editorial this morning:

A White House as politically attuned as this one should have been conscious of two obvious historical lessons. One was the Exxon Valdez, where a late and lame response by both industry and the federal government all but destroyed one of the country’s richest fishing grounds and ended up costing billions of dollars. The other was President George W. Bush’s hapless response to Hurricane Katrina.

Now we have another disaster in more or less the same neck of the woods, and it takes the administration more than a week to really get moving.

Surprising words, though if this were a GOP administration the tenor of the criticism would be 10x harsher — that we’re sure of.

