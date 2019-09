For many reasons, we couldn’t resist sharing this with you. One of them being, we had no idea soccer teams had cheerleaders.



Apparently Crystal Palace FC does, and they made this “Call Me Maybe” video. Who does it better, Crystal Palace or the Dolphins?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

