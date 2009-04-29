Now Ernst & Young Says It Cannot Confirm Employee Has Pig Sniffles

Earlier today we reported that Ernst & Young had issued a statement that one of its employees had been diagnosed with swine flu. This would have been the first confirmed case of the virus outside of a toxic cluster around a Queens high school.

Now, however, Ernst & Young has issued a retraction, saying it cannot confirm that the employee has swine flu. This isn’t a denial, it’s just the introduction of uncertainty.

So, you know, now you can just go back to worrying about the unknown rather than the known.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.