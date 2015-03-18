Now Discovery and Viacom are also in talks to join Apple's TV service

Apple has been busy rounding up many potential partners for its upcoming internet TV service.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night that Discovery and Viacom are also talking to Apple.

News of the tech giant’s plans to dropkick cable TV broke Monday night. The story is breathing new life into the long-playing speculation about Apple’s goals in the television space.

Here’s what we know so far about the company’s still-unannounced TV service, based on reports from the Wall Street Journal:

It will feature about 25 channels

Apple is partnering with ABC, Fox and CBS

The service may cost between $US25 and $US40 per month

It could debut as early as this fall

It’s interesting to note that NBCUniversal is still not in on the negotiations for Apple’s streaming service. The WSJ cites people familiar with the talks who say Apple and NBCUniversal’s parent company, Comcast still have not made nice after a falling out over these exact negotiations last year. NBC apparently does have plans to launch a standalone Apple TV app instead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.