Now Rupert Sanders Has Issued An Apology To His Family For Reportedly Cheating With Kristen Stewart

Rupert Sanders with his wife, actress/model Liberty Ross.

Photo: Getty

Following a public apology from Kristen Stewart to Robert Pattinson, “Snow White and The Huntsman” director Richard Sanders has now made a public statement of his own.The apologies come in response to this Us Weekly cover story, claiming the director and the young actress had a fling while filming the box office hit.



Sanders expressed his deepest regrets, telling People.com exclusively:

I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family, My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together.

The 41-year-old British director is married to actress-model Liberty Ross, 33, with whom he has two young children. Ross ironically played Stewart’s mother in “Snow White and The Huntsman.”

After news of the scandal broke, Ross simply tweeted “WOW” and re-tweeted the Marilyn Monroe quote, “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.”

@RossLiberty has since deleted her Twitter account.

Watch the video below to see what Sanders said about Stewart in recent interviews.

Read Kristen Stewart’s full apology >

Catch up on the latest drama from the cheating scandal >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.