Now Delta Lets You Check-In For Flights On Facebook

We’re thinking that someone in Delta’s social media department is certainly looking for a promotion, or at least a fat raise when the 2011 review period rolls around. Last year Delta was the first airline to sell tickets through its Facebook page, and earlier this month they just started up offering all kinds of traveller assistance both through Facebook and Twitter.



Well now they’re practically bringing their whole website right into Facebook, as you can now do pretty much everything while checking in on your friends and family—you know, like your grandma that joined last week. Delta’s Ticket Counter allows you to check-in for your flights right there in Facebook, and apparently they’re like the first airline to do something like this.

It’s not all airport fun that they’ve added, as you can now view your flight status and flight details. Check out how many more miles you need for that trip to wherever, as SkyMiles account balances can be viewed through Facebook too. They even let you see what kinds of in-flight amenities—or lack thereof—are available on your flight. It’s a nice reminder to charge those phone and laptop batteries when you know there’ll be WiFi up in the air.

Of course Facebook is all about sharing—and sometimes over-sharing—so there are options to forward your itinerary right to your family. Then they’ll know exactly when to start bothering you about sending them some vacation snapshots, or when they can expect their souvenirs to arrive. Pretty good work Delta; we like what we see!

This post originally appeared at Jaunted.

