This Now-Declassified CIA Map Clearly Shows Area 51

Adam Taylor

Thanks to George Washington University’s National Security Archive, we finally have CIA confirmation of what we pretty much already knew: Area 51 really does exist.

The team at the National Security Archive were able to get this long overdue admission while researching a history of the U-2 spy plane program.

There’s a lot of information on the National Security Archive website, but one thing that stands out is this great CIA map, which shows the location of Area 51 (also referred to as “Groom Lake” due to a nearby lake).

Area 51 map CIAGWU

And here’s the satellite view (via Google Maps):

Google maps area 51 satelliteGoogle Maps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.