This Now-Declassified CIA Map Clearly Shows Area 51

Thanks to George Washington University’s National Security Archive, we finally have CIA confirmation of what we pretty much already knew: Area 51 really does exist.

The team at the National Security Archive were able to get this long overdue admission while researching a history of the U-2 spy plane program.

There’s a lot of information on the National Security Archive website, but one thing that stands out is this great CIA map, which shows the location of Area 51 (also referred to as “Groom Lake” due to a nearby lake).

And here’s the satellite view (via Google Maps):

