Now DEA Agents Are Being Investigated In The Colombian Prostitution Scandal

Photo: www.hotelcaribe.com

At least two Drug Enforcement Administration agents are under investigation for their involvement with masseuses in Colombia, as authorities continue to review an alleged prostitution scandal that rocked the Secret Service, the DEA said Monday.The DEA said it referred the matter to the Justice Department’s inspector general after it was provided information from the Secret Service.



The Secret Service is investigating its own agents’ alleged conduct with prostitutes prior to President Obama’s April trip to Cartagena, Colombia.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, the top Republican on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, said the DEA agents are accused of entertaining “female foreign national masseuses” in the Cartegena apartment of one of the agents. It is not clear when the incident occurred.

“It’s disturbing that we may be uncovering a troubling culture that spans more than one law enforcement agency,” Collins said. “The evidence uncovered thus far indicates that this likely was not just a one-time incident.”

In the Secret Service incident, 12 agents were either disciplined or forced out as part of the ongoing inquiry into their conduct in Cartagena. More than 20 women were alleged to be involved with the Secret Service agents. One woman said in a televised interview that an agent refused to pay for her services, and that led to a disturbance.

Collins also said Monday that a 13th Secret Service agent has been swept up in the inquiry that is being headed by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general.

Secret Service Director Mark Sullivan is scheduled to testify Wednesday before the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

The DEA said that the agency “takes allegations of misconduct very seriously and will take appropriate personnel action, if warranted, upon the conclusion of the (Justice Department inspector general) investigation.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.