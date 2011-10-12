Now AIG Is Offering 'Reputation Insurance' To Companies

It costs a lot to deal with bad publicity, and who knows that better than AIG?



In times of crisis, many companies turn to outside firms that specialize in crisis communications. Ironically, you can now turn to the shamed insurance giant to help minimize that problem, according to the Wall Street Journal.

AIG is now offering ReputationGuard, which will refer clients to a pair of crisis communications firms — Burson-Marsteller and Porter Novelli — when PR problems arise. Burson-Marsteller was actually one of the many firms hired by AIG to help with its reputational crisis after its infamous big government bailout, reports Dealbook.

The importance of crisis communication has never been stressed more, with the events of the past three years marring the reputations of countless brands. Just ask AIG.

Social media is playing a huge role too — now crises can explode in mere minutes, and its near impossible to keep things hidden.

