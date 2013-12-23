Now Clive Palmer Could Be Allowed To Build The Rail Line Which Saw Him Quit The LNP

Getty Images/file

Clive Palmer quit the Liberal National Party after the Queensland State Government decided to block his attempt to build a railway from the Galilee Basin to Abbot Point.

Palmer was one of two parties to submit tenders, and the rival consortium led by Indian company GVK and Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Mining were awarded “preferred contractor” status.

But the Newman government, according to The Australian, is now considering allowing the mining magnate and leader of the Palmer United Party to build the railway line.

Palmer’s mine in the Galilee Basin was approved by the Federal Government recently, along with the environmental OK needed for the train tracks.

Now the Newman government has conceded that Palmer may be able to build the line, saying “preferred contractor” status was awarded as the other party had more advanced plans for their mining operation in the region at the time.

Before he quite the LNP Palmer was one of its largest donors, and had even threatened legal action when he was knocked back.

