And Now The Credit Crunch Comes To... China?

Earlier today we highlighted concerns about a European-style financial crisis erupting from Chinese local governments. Here’s another sign of potential domestic stress to the countries banking system. There’s a liquidity shortage, even across the historically flooded Chinese financial landscape:



Zero Hedge:

As the chart below demonstrates, just overnight the 30 Day repo surged by 19 bps to a fresh record of 4.25%. Seeing how this was in the 1.75% range as recently as 45 days ago, China’s banks are currently scrambling to fill the 1 month secured borrowing void. Some have said this liquidity deficiency is purely a function of the Agri Bank’s upcoming IPO sucking out all available liquidity, yet with subscriptions to that becoming open starting July 1, the real explanation lies elsewhere. Are China bad loans finally catching up with the banks?

Here’s at least one less bearish explanation, from of Bank of America’s Ting Lu:

Finance Blog:

Recent anomalies in China’s money market bewildered most investors who are trying to detect any small change in policy direction amid the European debt crisis. Markets became nervous about a possible credit seizure as China’s seven-day interbank rates doubled from 1.8% to 3.2% in 10 days. While some took the net injection of RMB224bn in May as a sign of policy easing, others cite the latest rise of the one-year PBoC bill’s yield at issuance as a sign of imminent rate hikes in June. However, we believe the ongoing mess in short-term rates tells us much more about the PBoC’s technical problems than its policy intentions.

…

To smooth short-term interbank rates, the PBoC has to forecast the demand and supply of funds. Though it might be hard to know the exact scale of hot money inflow or outflow (or conversion between USD and RMB by domestic residents), it should be relatively easy to know of IPOs and seasoned offerings in advance. The latest “unexpected” spike was largely driven by Bank of China’s RMB40bn offering in CBs, which could freeze RMB1.0tn during issuance.’

Well let’s see what happens with the repo rate over the next month or so. If it eases back then Bank of America will look correct. If it doesn’t, then it can’t be excused away by either the convertible bond offering (CB offering mentioned by Bank of America) or IPO (mentioned by Zero Hedge).

