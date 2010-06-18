Chinese Businesses Now Hiring White Guys In Suits To Make Themselves Look Good

An American company in China is now paying men $1,000 a week just to show up and shake some hands with clueless Chinese businessmen.



As a new article in The Atlantic explains it, Chinese companies contract these pale suited men to come to their events because, “Having foreigners in nice suits gives the company face.”

It’s technically called “quality control,” but the man who’s done it says that it has nothing to do with quality or control.

After he literally just showed up in a suit, he was put up in a fancy hotel, wined and dined in Dongying, and paid $1,000 for a week of pretending to be a businessman.

The company that hires the white men, an unnamed American company based in China, is apparently buzzing with business.

Mitch Moxley writes that the man who hired him told him:

“We need people for a week every month. It’ll be better next time, too. We’ll have new offices… Bring a computer. You can watch movies all day.”

But the jobs these white guys are paid to pose for are more complicated than just watching movies and shaking hands.

One friend, an American who works in film, was paid to represent a Canadian company and give a speech espousing a low-carbon future. Another was flown to Shanghai to act as a seasonal-gifts buyer.

The writer, Mitch, was paid to represent a California-based company that was building a facility in Dongying.

