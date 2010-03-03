NOW Calls For Paterson To Resign

Here’s the official statement from the National organisation For Women:



The New York Times-3/01/10 reported that New York Governor David Paterson (D) “had directed two state officials to contact the woman who had accused his close aide of assaulting her, according to three people with direct knowledge of the governor’s actions.”

NOW-NYS (National organisation For Women) President Marcia Pappas commented: “It is inappropriate for the Governor to have any contact or to direct anyone to contact an alleged victim of violence. This latest news is very disappointing for those of us who believed the Governor was a strong advocate for women’s equality and for ending violence against women.”

Pappas concluded: “We at the National organisation for Women-New York State believe that, in spite of the Governor’s heretofore excellent record on women’s issues, it is now time for the Governor to step down.”

Time to go, David.

