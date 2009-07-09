Buffett: First Stimulus Was Like Viagra Mixed With Candy

Apparently ABC television didn’t get the memo that they’re supposed to censor supporters of a second stimulus, as Paul Krugman alleged yesterday.



Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) CEO Warren Buffett was on Good Morning America (still about as mainstream as you can get), and he threw his name on the list of those supporting, yes, a second stimulus. Buffett has repeatedly said that there seeing no evidence of greenshoots or an uptick in business.

The best part is what he said about the first stimulus: “Our first stimulus bill … was sort of like taking half a tablet of Viagra and having also a bunch of candy mixed in.”

Good Morning America, indeed!

