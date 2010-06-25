Now BP Is Burning Sea Turtles Alive

More heartwarming news from the Gulf, courtesy of FOX Tampa Bay:



VENICE, La. – A boat captain working to rescue sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico says he has seen BP ships burning sea turtles and other wildlife alive.

Captain Mike Ellis said in an interview posted on You Tube that the boats are conducting controlled burns to get rid of the oil.

“They drag a boom between two shrimp boats and whatever gets caught between the two boats, they circle it up and catch it on fire. Once the turtles are in there, they can’t get out,” Ellis said.

Ellis said he had to cut short his three-week trip rescuing the turtles because BP quit allowing him access to rescue turtles before the burns.

“They’re pretty much keeping us from doing what we need to do out there,” Ellis said.

Here’s the interview with Mike Ellis:



