Now Both "Wall Street" Movie Stars Have Gone Crazy

We’re all familiar with the crazy shenanigan’s of Charlie Sheen who starred as “Bud Fox” in Oliver Stone’s 1987 film Wall Street.Apparently, he’s not the only Wall Street star to have a case of the crazies.



Shia LeBeaouf, who played “Jacob” in Stone’s 2010 sequel Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, experienced a “public meltdown” over the weekend at the Belvedere Red party at a Los Angeles nightclub.

A witness told Life & Style the actor picked up a water bottle and spit “a mouthful of water all over his seated date’s legs. Then, he put more water in his mouth and started spitting it all over his tablemates, including Marilyn Manson.”

Here’s more from the New York Post:

Shia LaBeouf was escorted out of the LA opening of The Box nightclub by security Friday night after a confrontation with a pal of shock rocker Marilyn Manson. The “Transformers” star “exchanged terse words with a friend of Manson’s, who lunged over the table at Shia, and Shia lunged back. Security stepped in quickly and broke it up before any punches were thrown,”

An unnamed source at the party told the Post, “Two security guards led Shia out holding his hands behind his head. His girlfriend, Karolyn Pho, was clearly upset and ran down the stairs after them. Outside, he fell onto a barricade. Swearing, he picked himself up and ran off.”

A rep for LeBeouf told the paper a different story.

“[He] actually left the club early as planned … he went to see one of the bands performing in the showcase and left after they finished … exiting through a crowded room was apparently misinterpreted. No altercation occurred.”

What does this say about the men Hollywood is choosing to represent Wall Street?

Sidenote: Daryl Hannah, also a “Wall Street” star, was arrested today.

