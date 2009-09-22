Bank Of America Defeats Congress

After missing a Merrill Lynch-related filing deadline today, Bank of America now says it will meet with Congressman Edolphus Towns.



But this meeting was already in the works. Towns wanted the information about the Merrill merger before the meeting. He pointedly turned down the bank when it requested an extension until tomorrow.

Now it looks like the Bank has won this round and convinced Towns to back down. It basically called his bluff, ignored his deadline and watched his impotence play out.

Bloomberg: Bank of America Corp. agreed to a meeting with a U.S. House committee chairman who is probing its takeover of Merrill Lynch & Co., after missing a deadline to turn over documents the panel sought.

Anne Finucane, the bank’s chief marketing officer, will meet tomorrow with House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Edolphus Towns, the bank announced.

“We are working with the committee on a plan to provide them with the information they need,” said Scott Silvestri, a spokesman for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America, the U.S.’s largest bank. He said the meeting will focus on “how we can meet their needs without violating attorney-client privilege.”

As we noted this morning, BofA shouldn’t have to disclose legal advice, but it still has some explaining to do.

