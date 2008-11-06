Now Back To The Crappy Economy

Ok, Obama election back-patting time over. The stock market forces us to get back to the crappy economy. After yesterday’s rally, each of the major markets are down over 5%, with losses particularly heavy on the NASDAQ. Obama’s detractors will say “see, here’s what you get for electing a socialist,” but it’s not like yesterday’s outcome was much in doubt. Obama supporters have yet to prove that the econom will reap a good vibes dividend.



Got any theories beyond an imbalance of selling and buying pressure? Have at it in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.