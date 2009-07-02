Now Baby Boomers Are Getting Fat!

The so-called Baby Boom generation catches a lot of flak for gifting leaving younger generations a horrible economy, a messed up 60s-scarred political system and a mountain of debt, all the while expecting to be taken care of in various ways now that they retire.



Newsweek recently did a piece calls: Baby Boomers: It’s All Your Fault.

We think it’s kind of weird to scapegoat an entire generation, in part because there’s no such thing as Baby Boomers only a lot of individuals acting in their own best interest, which, as it happened, may have left a big mess. But that’s not the fault of any individual, and the collective has no hive mind.

But whatever, that’s neither here nor there, cause now we have a new problem on our hands. Boomers, for all their latter-day extreme sports and fitness-crazed fad diets are getting fat.

There must be some Law of Conservation of Body Mass or something, because it’s happening at the same time that childhood obesity is finally on the decline.

AP: Obesity rates among adults rose in 23 states over the past year and didn’t decline anywhere, says a new report from the Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

And while the nation has long been bracing for a surge in Medicare as the boomers start turning 65, the new report makes clear that fat, not just age, will fuel much of those bills. In every state, the rate of obesity is higher among 55- to 64-year-olds – the oldest boomers – than among today’s 65-and-beyond.

That translates into a coming jump of obese Medicare patients that ranges from 5.2 per cent in New York to a high of 16.3 per cent in Alabama, the report concluded. In Alabama, nearly 39 per cent of the oldest boomers are obese.

