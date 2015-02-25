Now Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has turned herself into a human emoji

Julie Bishop goes full emoji. Image: Today.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop loves emoji and on breakfast television today she turned into one.

Bishop loves using them on Twitter and recently gave Buzzfeed an entire interview answering their questions with emoji.

She upped the ante today on Channel Nine’s Today Show during an interview with Karl Stefanovic, responding to a question about whether she knew what a Thermomix was by saying “I’m going to answer in emoji”.

The she pulled a bewildered face and shrugged her shoulders.

Stefanovic was impressed, laughing before declaring: “That’s why you rock, Julie Bishop.”

The Thermomix question arose after Labor politician Joe Ludwig asked what one was during Senate Estimates hearings yesterday. The Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove is buying one of the $2000 kitchen appliances, but even his official secretary couldn’t tell the senators what every foodie’s fantasy plaything was.

Only South Australian senator Cory Bernardi was hip to what every Masterchef hopeful grabs first during a pressure test.

It now remains to be seen if the Foreign Minister will begin to respond during parliamentary question time using emoji.

Julie Bishop takes emojis to the next level… what a legend! http://t.co/t31moRvskK #Today9 pic.twitter.com/EFbMmgJOB2 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 24, 2015

