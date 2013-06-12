Now Audi's Recalling 6000 Cars Because They Use Volkswagen Gearboxes

Audi A3: Paul Stringer / Shutterstock.com

Audi is recalling more than 6000 of its A1 and A3 hatchbacks because they use parent company Volkswagen’s direct-shift gearbox transmission.

The announcement follows Volkswagen’s decision to recall 25,928 Golfs, Jettas, Passats and Caddys in Australia.

Audi spokeswoman Anna Burgdorf told Drive.com.au that the company would actively contact customers for a voluntary recall of four-cylinder, 1.4L and 1.8L hatchbacks built between 2008 and 2011.

Malfunctioning DSG transmission units may cause drivers to lose power while driving. Volkswagen offshoot Skoda is also reportedly recalling 1746 cars fitted with the units.

More on Drive.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.