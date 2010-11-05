People Are Turning Public Banker Humiliation Into Art

Two artists designed the piece pictured on the left, “Hugo, the hung banker,” for an office group called Esselco, who asked them to “represent the mood of the nation towards the banking industry.”



The installation is currently hanging in the elevator lobby of Warnford Court, a serviced office in the City that was once part of the Bank of England.

If it makes you feel any better, remember Nathan Hale, a hero of the Revolutionary War, was hung during the fight for freedom.

His last words: “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”

