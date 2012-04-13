Now Apple Wants To Reinvent Your Earbuds

Using a process called ultrasonic bonding, Apple may make new iPhone earbuds that have a unibody look to them, reports Apple Insider.



There are a number of components that have to come together just the right way to make earbuds work, but Apple believes that ultrasonic bonding can lead to a more aesthetically pleasing earbud design, looking like they are made out of a “seamless unibody structure.”

Photo: Apple Insider

