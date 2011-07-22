Now Apple Is Talking About Buying Hulu

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Apple is the latest company rumoured to be considering a bid on Hulu, joining Yahoo, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, AT&T, and a host of other technology companies.Bloomberg reported Apple’s interest a few minutes ago.



The company certainly has the cash — more than $77 billion as of its last earnings report. And it might make sense incorporate Hulu into the iTunes store, especially if Apple can get an exclusive. It would certainly be a setback for competitors like Amazon and Google.

Also, Apple CFO Peter Oppenheimer hinted that Apple would have some “neat stuff coming” to the iTunes Store this quarter.

But so many companies have been rumoured to be interested in Hulu, this report might only mean that Apple took a meeting with the bankers trying to sell Hulu — just like Google did a couple weeks ago. Google would probably face serious antitrust scrutiny if it tried to buy Hulu, since it’s got YouTube, which dominates online video.

Microsoft was also in on the bidding, but apparently dropped out after the first round.

Yahoo is ready to bid $2 billion for the company, but only if it comes with exclusive streaming rights for Hulu’s TV shows and movies for four or five years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.