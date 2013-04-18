Now Apple Is Being Accused Of Distributing Porn In China

Apple has been named as a company under the gaze of Chinese officials who are cracking down on the distribution of pornography.

The People’s Daily reports that “copyright infringers” were jailed for up to 11 years for “pirating and selling pornographic publications” last year.

Officials have now revealed authorities investigated 198 platforms containing pornographic content in recent weeks, including the App Store.

Over at the Wall Street Journal, Paul Mozur and Yang Jie note:

Some analysts compared Apple’s run-in with state media last month to Google’s difficulties with China Central Television, which accused the company of spreading pornography in 2009. The accusations presaged deeper difficulties in China, including hacking attacks that led Google to move its operations to Hong Kong in 2010.

Read: being suspected of distributing porn in China could be the thin end of a wedge.

Apple does not allow pornographic content on the App Store under its terms of use.

One user of Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, was curious.

Dao-Chu-Pao posted: “I sincerely ask [the People’s Daily] about their Appstore porn search methods! It’s too hard to find! How did the People’s Daily find it?”

More at The People’s Daily and the WSJ.

