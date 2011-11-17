Now Appearing At Occupy Wall Street: Yellow-Vested Security Guards Who Work For Brookfield

Media personality and regular Howard Stern guest Joey Boots headed down to Zuccotti Park yesterday to check out the scene after Occupy Wall Street had been cleared out, Gothamist reports.



And since Boots makes his living on saying controversial things — it was only natural that he’d stir up some trouble with the new, vest-wearing guard-types standing around the park. He didn’t really have to do much, he just asked them who they worked for.

They wouldn’t answer, but he was insistent, and one of the guards ended up getting upset and calling Boots a “faggot.” That’s when he found out that these neon-wearing gentlemen do indeed work for Brookfield, and lucky for us, he got the whole exchange on camera.

It should be noted the Brookfield told Gothamist that they dismissed the offensive guard.

Here’s a break down of Boots’ video, and you can watch it below:

0:50, Boots starts asking the guards who they work for, and naturally, they have no interest in telling him. In fact they say they just like to stand around the park on their day off.

1:51, one of the guards calls him a faggot.

2:45, Boots starts saying he wants to the guys supervisor and finally the supervisor comes over. When Boots tells him what happened, the supervisor says “I sincerely doubt that.” He starts to pay attention, though, when Boots says he has everything on camera.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.