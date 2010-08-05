Now AOL's Tim Armstrong Needs To Address His Credibility Problem

Well, AOL blew its quarter again–the second straight quarter out of the box. That’s not good. But CEO Tim Armstrong didn’t help himself (or his company) by the way he delivered the news.



The notes we’ve read from the conference call suggest that Tim’s tone was inappropropriately disgruntled for a CEO whose company has just crapped the bed two quarters in a row–especially one that is trying to establish initial credibility with Wall Street.

Tim’s tone was also presumably grating to those who, only a few months ago, trusted Tim and his team to–at worst–deliver on the low expectations they had set during the IPO roadshow.

Specifically, on the call this morning, Tim does not appear to have said something like “The early months of this turnaround are going considerably worse than we thought, and we take full responsibility for that.”

Saying something like that would have given Tim credibility. It would also have been the stand-up thing for a CEO who has just blown it to do.

Instead, Tim listed success after success at AOL, said of course the turnaround was taking a long time, chided the press for focusing only on bad news, and then basically upbraided Wall Street for not giving AOL an appropriately high valuation.

Well, in case no one at the company has the balls to tell Tim why AOL’s stock is in the tank, we’ll do so:

It’s in the tank, in part, because AOL has disappointed investors–and in part because many of those investors are no longer listening to a word Tim says.

Investors understand that it’s hard to turn companies around–especially companies as fundamentally challenged as AOL. Investors understand that these turnarounds often take a long time and that you have to break eggs along the way (such as re-organising the salesforce). Investors understand that CEOs don’t have perfect foresight and will encounter unforeseen challenges.

What investors hate, however, is feeling that a CEO does not have a handle on the business or is not being forthright with them. And on these scores, Tim has dug a big hole that he needs to climb out of.

On the call, for example, Tim explained why AOL’s search revenue is dropping so precipitously: AOL’s legacy subscriber base is continuing to shrink, and AOL subscribers account for a big percentage of the searches conducted on AOL’s home page. As the subscribers leave, therefore, they take their search queries with them.

That’s a challenge that AOL has faced for the past decade, not only in search but in its premium display business. It’s also a challenge that we have written about extensively on this site, most recently in a pre-IPO analysis entitled “And Here’s What AOL Won’t Be Telling IPO Investors.”

As far as we know, Tim did NOT discuss this fundamental problem with AOL investors on the IPO roadshow. The fact that he is invoking it now, as an explanation and an excuse, is therefore understandably annoying.

Tim’s obviously very talented, and there’s no question in our minds that there is a core business at AOL that is worth something and can become a growth business again. The question is how small AOL will have to get before all the collapsing and legacy crap surrounding this business is stripped away and only the growth business remains.

Based on the company’s performance since the IPO, the answer is, “A lot smaller than Tim thought during the IPO roadshow–and a lot smaller than IPO investors thought.”

If Tim wants to restore his credibility, therefore, the first thing he needs to do is figure out how small AOL is going to get before it starts growing again–and when it will hit this low-water mark. Then he needs to cut those estimates by at least 20% (margin of error) and announce them publicly. Then Tim needs to EXCEED those expectations going forward.

At this point, it almost doesn’t matter how small the number is–as Tim pointed out, investors aren’t attributing much value to AOL’s businesses growing in the future. What matters is that AOL get all the bad news out of the way and cure itself of the overpromise-and-underdeliver disease that has infected the company since the day the Time Warner merger was announced in January, 2000. 11 years of disappointing people is a long time. And two more quarters of disappointment, from a team that was supposed to finally have the smarts, charm, and horsepower to end the nightmare, is beyond depressing.

Yes, there are good things going on at AOL. Yes, there’s a pony in there somewhere. And, yes, Tim and his team probably have the talent to find it.

But if Tim doesn’t learn to do a better job of setting expectations, when he finally does get the AOL ship turned around, no one on Wall Street (or at the company) will be listening.

See Also: And Here’s What AOL Won’t Be Telling IPO Investors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.