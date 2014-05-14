Now Anyone In The US Can Buy A Pair Of Google Glass

Google announced Tuesday that it’s opening up its Explorer Program to more people.

If you have $US1,500 to burn and live in the U.S., you, too, can own one of the more controversial tech devices we’ve seen since perhaps the iPad. As long as it’s in stock, of course.

Google recently said that the device was “flopping” because of a limited roll out, and it looks like it’s trying to remedy that.

Last month, the company opened the Explorer Program up for one day, and with this new announcement, it says it’s moving to a more open beta. Hopefully, this means that a price drop is also on the horizon.

The company also released a special video to say thank you to people who are already in the Explorer Program:

