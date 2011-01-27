Now Anti-Government Protests Are Spilling Into Yemen

The tide of public anger and demand for change in the Mideast is accelerating.



BBC:

Thousands of Yemenis are demonstrating in the capital Sanaa, calling on Ali Abdullah Saleh, president for more than 30 years, to step down.

Reports say they gathered in at least four locations in the capital, including Sanaa University.

This of course comes after big protest in both Egypt and Tunisia. Arab leaders everywhere have reason to be terrified.

No pictures yet. This is from Egypt:

Photo: Courtesy of @monasosh

