Now AMD Is Distancing Itself From Windows, Too

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer

AMD has decided to take the unprecedented move of breaking up its exclusive relationship with Windows and working with other operating systems, namely Android and Chrome OS.



It will design chips that work with both of Google’s operating systems, Lisa Su, senior vice president and general manager of global business units at AMD, told IDG News Services’ Agam Shah, at the Computex trade show in Taiwan.

Su told Shah: “We are very committed to Windows 8; we think it’s a great operating system, but we also see a market for Android and Chrome developing as well.”

That’s an about-face from six months ago, when Su said AMD was all about Windows 8 and wasn’t interested in the Android tablet market. “We’re betting heavily on Windows 8,” Su said at the time.

AMD joins HP who echoed similar sentiments last month.

After HP reported that its PC sales had crashed 20% from the year-earlier quarter, CEO Meg Whitman said the new strategy was “multiple operating systems.” She emphasised to Wall Street analysts that HP had recently launched a new Chromebook and an Android tablet.

You can hardly blame them. Here’s the trend in quarterly device sales based on operating systems:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.