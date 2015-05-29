Get ready for Amazon milk and cereal, as company reportedly plans expansion into food products

Amazon is getting ready to launch its own line of food and household products, as part of its Elements brand, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Amazon has already filed for paperwork to get trademark protection in more than 20 product categories, including milk, coffee, soup, pasta, and water, as well as household products such as razors and cleaners.

Amazon has also approached some private-label food companies, including TreeHouse Foods, according to the report which cited anonymous sources.

The new products would be an extension of Amazon’s Elements brand, which launched in December, with two products, diapers and baby wipes, the latter of which shut down in January after lukewarm customer response. Elements products are only available to Amazon Prime members, who pay a $US99 annual membership fee.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

