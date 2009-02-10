Now Amazon Should Sell The Kindle At Costco (AMZN, COST)

Amazon’s (AMZN) Kindle 2 is here — but the minor hardware upgrades won’t be enough to make the device mainstream. So how can Amazon — the world’s largest e-commerce company — boost Kindle sales? We think Jeff Bezos should set up displays at Costco (COST) and sell the Kindle there.



Why?

At $360, the Kindle is still an expensive toy — especially if you haven’t had a chance to play with one. Amazon, without retail stores, doesn’t make it easy to try one out in person before you buy one. And given its niche uptake so far, it’s unlikely your roommates or coworkers have one you can try out.

But a Kindle display at Costco’s 400-plus U.S. stores could solve that problem for many people: It’s the kind of store that’s going to attract smart shoppers during an economic downturn, and it’s also the kind of place where people are comfortable dropping $1,500 on a hi-def TV (or a 200-gallon vat of ketchup).

— Dan Colarusso and Joe Weisenthal contributed to this report.

See Also:

Kindle 2 Looks Good, But Still A Niche Gadget

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Unveils Kindle 2

Amazon Sold 500,000 Kindles In 2008 — Citi

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.