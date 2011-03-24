Now Airport Security Can Track You On Your Smartphone

Photo: AP

A tech company based in Geneva has developed a new program that allows airport officials to track the movements of any passenger carrying a Wi-Fi device.SITA, the company behind the new tracking software, will unveil the technology at Copenhagen International Airport in the coming weeks.



Copenhagen officials are hopeful that the software will help them better understand the flow of passengers entering and leaving the airport. A firm understanding of passenger habits could allow for improvements in airport design and severely reduce wait times at security checkpoints.

Passengers who download an associated iPhone app can receive updates about the shortest security lines and even get exclusive offers for airport stores and eateries they are closest to. According to SITA, 100,000 people have already downloaded the Copenhagen iPhone app.

About 20 per cent of air travellers currently carry devices that emit Wi-Fi signals, according to industry analysts. However, that number is growing quickly as the consumer appetite for smart phones and tablet computers increases each day.

Source: Switched

