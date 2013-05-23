Now A Rival Bookmaker Has Hit Out At Tom Waterhouse For Making Him 'Sick In The Guts'

Getty/Mark Kolbe

Tom Waterhouse is everywhere, with the ads for his bookmaking service appearing across a range of media all the time.

In the latest shot aimed at him, Sportingbet boss Michael Sullivan said “I’m the biggest consumer of rugby league in the world and it makes me sick in the guts when he comes on TV.

“The frequency of his appearances is what’s also driving people mad and Channel Nine has a lot to answer for,” Sullivan told Heath Aston at the Sydney Morning Herald.

Waterhouse, the son of famous horse trainer Gai, has come under fire a lot lately. He’s been asked to front up to a government inquiry into gambling and sport, and he was recently accused of being the lynchpin in the More Joyous affair, racing’s biggest stoush in years.

Media commentators and politicians also blasted his appearance on a Channel Nine commentary desk during a rugby league game.

And earlier this week it was reported his negotiations to become official sponsor of the NRL has fallen through.

The NRL said it had nothing to do with all the backlash directed against him, but either way, the negotiations are done.

Sullivan was speaking about the growing public concern over gaming’s relationship with sports football coverage, and the full article can be found here.



