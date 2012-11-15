REPORT: Now 5-Hour-Energy Drinks Are Being Cited In Deaths

Photo: ~Twon~/flickr

Reports submitted to the FDA cite 5-Hour Energy as a possible cause in 13 deaths, the New York Times’ Barry Meier reports.This comes nearly a month after Meier wrote that reports submitted to the FDA had cited Monster Energy in deaths.



5-Hour Energy has been cited in even more reports of injuries, Meier writes:

Since 2009, 5-Hour Energy has been mentioned in some 90 filings with the F.D.A., including more than 30 that involved serious or life-threatening injuries like heart attacks, convulsions and, in one case, a spontaneous abortion, a summary of F.D.A. records reviewed by The New York Times showed.

An incident reports doesn’t however mean or conclude that 5-Hour Energy was in fact responsible for the 13 deaths. Living Essentials, a privately held company based in Michigan, manufactures 5-Hour Energy.

