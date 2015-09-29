No one wants to buy this famous interior design family's apartment -- which just got a $9 million price chop

streeteasy.com Heidi Klum rented the apartment over the summer.

This luxurious townhouse overlooking the Hudson River just had its third price chop after six years on the market.

Owners Bob and Cortney Novogratz, a famous husband-and-wife interior design team, first listed the home in 2009 for $US25 million. The price has dropped several times and is now down to $US15.95 million.

Supermodel Heidi Klum rented the West Village spread over the summer, but now it’s empty again. Steven Gold of Town Residential holds the listing.

Keep scrolling to check out the townhouse, complete with an indoor basketball court and rooftop hot tub.

Welcome to the Novogratz's 7,180-square-foot townhouse. Watch your step in the mosaic entry hall. streeteasy.com After a long day, feel free to take the eight-person elevator from your private garage to your room. streeteasy.com The sparkling chandelier adds elegance to the spacious open kitchen. streeteasy.com A glass garage door extends the length of the living room during fair weather. streeteasy.com All five oversize bedrooms promise views of the Hudson River and Hoboken skyline. streeteasy.com Both the fourth and fifth floor have two bedrooms each. streeteasy.com Bob and Cortney have seven children, hence the name of their 2009 reality show, '9 by Design,' which aired on Bravo TV. streeteasy.com Today, the couple has a show on HGTV, called 'Home by Novogratz.' Here's a peek at their luxurious master bathroom. streeteasy.com The first floor basketball court transforms into a home theatre. streeteasy.com And a rooftop terrace has a full kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven and grill. streeteasy.com There's also an adult playground with a TV, fireplace, hot tub, wine cooler, and beer tap. streeteasy.com Currently, the Novogratz's are renovating a 1920s era castle on the west coast, which perhaps explains their urgency to unload this gorgeous West Village apartment. streeteasy.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.