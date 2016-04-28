Inside the Los Angeles castle built by a family's DIY empire

Courtney and Bob Novogratz have transformed dozens of properties all over the world, but they have never felt more at home than in their latest redesign.

The couple and their seven children — who have built their DIY empire over 25 years with books, reality shows, and a do-it-yourself aesthetic — have officially moved away from New York City and into their California dream home … er, make that their dream castle.

“We sold our house in New York two months ago [Ed note: for a cool $14.5 million] and finished our house here,” Bob Novogratz tells Tech Insider. “It was a total gut job — it took 10 months.”

Called “The Castle,” the latest Novogratz project is nestled in the Hollywood Hills near the famous Chateau Marmont. Cortney previously told Tech Insider it’s her favourite property the pair has done so far. Not only were their seven kids deeply involved, but so were the design clan’s fans, since they were continually updating the plans on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, and their website.

Tech Insider spoke to Bob recently about the newly finished home, life in California, and the new Novogratz web series, “The Castle Next Door,” which illustrates the painstaking redesign process.

“It feels like home for the first time to us,” Bob says.

Keep reading to see life inside The Castle.

Welcome to the Novogratz family's new home, The Castle in Los Angeles, California. Photography by Matthew Williams/Courtesy of the Novogratz The renovation took 10 months to complete. According to Bob Novogratz, it was a 'total gut job.' Here's the before picture of the Hollywood Hills home, which was built in the 1920s. Courtesy of the Novogratz 'We wanted to keep the history of the house and update the outside,' he tells Tech Insider. 'We kind of gutted the inside and made it more modern.' Courtesy of the Novogratz 'Just by cleaning up a place, the value goes up right away because more people have a vision (of what it could look like),' he adds. Courtesy of the Novogratz The family tore down walls and ceilings to make bigger, loftier, and grander rooms. 'We just like bigger spaces,' Bob says. Courtesy of the Novogratz One of their favourite rooms is now the living area with huge open windows, lots of light, and a TV for watching Netflix. Bob says the family loves movies and recently watched the Tower Records documentary, 'All Things Must Pass.' Courtesy of the Novogratz Because they didn't plan on needing rooms like a parlor or formal dining room, Bob and Cortney had room to design an open floor plan to give the house a friendlier flow. Courtesy of the Novogratz And of course, they decorated with their signature mix of high-and-low art and found objects. 'The most expensive doesn't always mean the best,' Bob says. Courtesy of the Novogratz Though the castle originally had seven bedrooms, the family converted it to four bedrooms -- a bold move for the family of nine. Courtesy of the Novogratz Cortney and Bob get their own master bedroom while their kids all share rooms. Bob says all of their seven kids had a lot of input in deciding how they wanted their rooms to look. Courtesy of the Novogratz The three youngest boys -- 10-year-old twins Holleder and Five, as well as seven-year-old Major -- share a room with one another. Courtesy of the Novogratz 'They actually have two rooms,' Bob says. 'One room is a play area and the other has three beds. Kind of like a dorm room vibe.' Courtesy of the Novogratz 18-year-old Wolfgang shares a bedroom with his 15-year-old brother Breaker while the 17-year-old twin girls Bellamy and Tallulah share a space together. Courtesy of the Novogratz 'Courtney refused to give the girls their own room so they share it,' Bob says. 'It's like a loft where there's a little divider, but there's no door between them.' Courtesy of the Novogratz The entire castle renovation was documented in a 10-episode web series for People.com. It's currently streaming. Courtesy of the Novogratz You can watch it here. 'We had fun doing it and it shows people how to include their kids in the design process,' Bob says. Courtesy of the Novogratz One of the couple's biggest challenges was redesigning their yard. 'We wanted to hire a landscape architect, but we really didn't have the money,' Bob tells TI. 'So we did it ourselves.' Courtesy of the Novogratz 'I felt like we did a pretty good job,' he adds. Courtesy of the Novogratz Bob tells TI on the whole, the transition to Los Angeles has been wonderful. The family is learning to adapt to the car culture -- 'The kids use Uber X a lot,' he says -- and the home's central location means the family can walk nearly everywhere. Courtesy of the Novogratz 'It's not so rough leaving Soho and moving to Hollywood,' he says. Photography by Matthew Williams/Courtesy of the Novogratz Keep up with the Novogratz family on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, and their website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.