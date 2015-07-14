Novogen shares are on a tear over a childhood cancer treatment

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/Cancer Research UK

Shares in Novogen soared after the biotech announced details of a study which shows its drug Anisina has the potential to improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy in children and reduce life-long side effects.

The animal tests demonstrate that Anisina can significantly improve treatment against Neuroblastoma, a cancer most commonly found in children under 5 years of age.

The study results were presented by Dr Timothy Cripe from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Research Institute at the Eighth Annual Cancer Molecular Therapeutics Research Association meeting in Boston.

The Australian company is also working on therapies in the fight against brain cancer.

Its shares are up more than 10.6% to $0.26.

