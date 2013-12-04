America's Big 3 Automakers Had An Awesome November

The big automakers are releasing their November U.S. sales stats. And they’re off to a strong start.

Chrysler announced that sales jumped 16% to 142,275 units during the month. Analysts were looking for an 11% gain.

Ford sales climbed 7.1% to 190,449, which was stronger than the 5.6% gain expected.

GM sales increased by 13.7% versus expectations for 13.5%.

Analysts estimate vehicle sales climbed to an annualized pace of 15.75 million units in November.

“Motor vehicle sales likely surged back to summer highs in November,” said Citi’s Peter D’Antonio. “Consumers who probably balked at making such a major purchase during the October’s budget showdown returned to dealer showrooms.”

Here’s a tally:

Chrysler: +16% (est. 11%)

Ford: +7.1% (est. 5.6%)

GM: +13.7% (est. 13.5%)

Toyota: +10.1% (est. 6.5%)

Nissan: +10.7% (est. 3.1%)

