BIG BEAT: US ISM MANUFACTURING HITS 57.3

The Institute for Supply Management said its November survey came in at 57.3.

The employment sub-index surged to 56.5 from 53.2.

Consensus expectation was for 55.2, down from 56.4 in October.

We also just got a solid reading out of Markit’s U.S. manufacturing purchasing manager’s index, so things are looking alright in the sector.

Here’s the full score for ISM:

Global PMI day has generally been going well, with some notable weaknesses among the BRICs but some surprisingly robust data out of Europe.

