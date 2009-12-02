What Hangover? November Auto Sales Actually Solid

The numbers are trickling in. Here’s how U.S. automakers did or are expected to do this November:
- Ford: Flat. 123,167 units versus 123,222 a year ago
- Porsche: Sales up 18% to 1626 units
- BMW: Sales down 7.5% at 18,727 units
- Toyota: Sales up 2.6% on 133,700 units
- Hyundai: Sales up 46% over last year on 28,045 units
- Mercedes-Benz: Sales up 19.1%. 16,797 units versus 14,102 a year ago
- General Motors: Sales down 2% to 151,427 units
- Chrysler: Sales fell 25% to 63,560 units
- Honda: Sales down 3%
- Nissan: Sales up 31.3% for 56,288 units
- Kia: Up 18.3% over last year on 17,955 units
- Lexus: Sales up 14%
It’s almost as if… consumers are buying cars again.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.