What Hangover? November Auto Sales Actually Solid

Vince Veneziani

The numbers are trickling in. Here’s how U.S. automakers did or are expected to do this November:

  • Ford: Flat. 123,167 units versus 123,222 a year ago
  • Porsche: Sales up 18% to 1626 units
  • BMW: Sales down 7.5% at 18,727 units
  • Toyota: Sales up 2.6% on 133,700 units
  • Hyundai: Sales up 46% over last year on 28,045 units
  • Mercedes-Benz: Sales up 19.1%. 16,797 units versus 14,102 a year ago
  • General Motors: Sales down 2% to 151,427 units
  • Chrysler: Sales fell 25% to 63,560 units
  • Honda: Sales down 3%
  • Nissan: Sales up 31.3% for 56,288 units
  • Kia: Up 18.3% over last year on 17,955 units
  • Lexus: Sales up 14%

It’s almost as if… consumers are buying cars again.

