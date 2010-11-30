Did You Miss The Blisteringly Good Manufacturing Report From The Dallas Fed?

Joe Weisenthal
Colt McCoy Texas

While today belongs to the bulls, who seem to be benefiting from the negative headlines, the underlying US economic news continues to be encouraging.

The latest comes from the Dallas Fed’s November Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey, which jumped to a reading of 16.2 from 2.6 in October.

The survey indicated progress across the board.

Bear in mind that like the similarly robust Philly Fed reading from a couple of weeks ago, the Dallas Fed is based on a diffusion index, so each number represents the gap between survey respondents showing improvement and those showing worsening conditions. Any positive number is good.

The November production index jumps from 6.9 to 13.1

Volume of new orders improves from -4.3 to 9.1

Wages and benefits still positive, but declines from 10.6 to 5.1

Employment outlook goes from -4.1 to +5.8

The average employee workweek is elongating

More and more capacity being utilized

Capex going up

General business activity +2.6 to +16.2

General company outlook goes from +13 to +18.6

Now for the bearish view....

Here are David Rosenberg's 12 huge headline threats to the new economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.