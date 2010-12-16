November Search Data Out! Bing Up, Google And Yahoo Down A Hair

ComScore’s November search share data is out.



Microsoft’s Bing continued to gobble up market share, while Yahoo and Google both lost a tiny bit of share.

Here’s the wrapup from JPMorgan analyst Imran Khan. Usual disclaimer applies: This is just one data point from one source, etc.

According to the data, total US explicit core search volume increased 11.5% Y/Y in November, a slight deceleration from 16.7% growth in October. In the first two months of 4Q, total explicit search volume grew 14.1% Y/Y vs 14.7% growth in 3Q.

Google domestic explicit core search market share was 66.2% in November, down slightly from 66.3% in October. Google grew November explicit core search volume by 12.0% Y/Y, a deceleration from 17.8% Y/Y growth in October. In the first 2 months of 4Q, Google grew explicit search by 14.9% Y/Y vs. 16.3% growth in 3Q.

Yahoo! domestic explicit core search market share decreased to 16.4% in November from 16.5% in October. Yahoo! grew November explicit core search volume by 4.1% Y/Y, down from 6.8% Y/Y growth in October. In the first 2 months of 4Q, explicit searches grew 5.4% Y/Y vs. 2.4% growth in 3Q.

Microsoft sites’ domestic explicit core search market share grew to 11.8% in November from 11.5% in October. Microsoft sites grew November explicit core search volume by 31.3% Y/Y, down from 40.9% Y/Y growth in October. In the first 2 months of 4Q, explicit searches grew 36.0% Y/Y vs. 40.4% growth in 3Q.

Ask Network domestic explicit core search market share was flat at 3.6% in November. Ask grew November explicit core search volume by 5.9% Y/Y, below 8.4% Y/Y growth in October. In the first 2 months of 4Q, explicit searches grew 7.2% Y/Y vs. 9.9% growth in 3Q.

AOL domestic explicit core search market share fell to 2.0% in November from 2.1% in October. AOL November explicit core search volume declined by 18.4% Y/Y vs. a 16.1% decline in October. In the first 2 months of 4Q, explicit searches declined 17.3% Y/Y vs. a 12.9% decline in 3Q.

