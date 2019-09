Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The November producer price index (PPI) fell by 0.8 per cent, which was a bit more than the 0.5 per cent expected by economists.Click Here For Updates >



Excluding food and energy, prices climbed 0.1 per cent, which was right in line.

Year-over-year, prices were up 1.5 per cent, which was below the 1.8 per cent expected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.