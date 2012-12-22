Personal Income Grows Twice As Fast As Economists Expected In November

Photo: Flickr/Wal-Mart Stores

UPDATE: The release is out.Personal income rose 0.6 per cent versus expectations of a 0.3 per cent gain.



The personal savings rate rose to 3.6 per cent in November from 3.4 per cent the month before.

Personal spending rose 0.4 per cent right in line with expectations.

The PCE Deflator fell 0.2 per cent in November from the previous month versus expectations of a 0.1 per cent drop.

Core PCE was flat in November from the previous month versus expectations of a 0.1 per cent rise.

ORIGINAL: Minutes away from November Personal Income and Spending growth figures for the month of November at 8:30 AM ET.

Economists expect income to post 0.3 per cent growth after a flat reading in October, and spending is projected to have risen 0.4 per cent after contracting 0.2 per cent the month before.

