The latest New Yorker cover perfectly captures America's election despair

The cover of The New Yorker’s November 14th issue sums up how a lot of Americans will likely feel after Tuesday’s election: anguish.

The cover depicts a New York City subway rider reading a newspaper splashed with the headlines, ‘Oh, sweet Jesus please god, no,” “Anything but that,” and, “Come on.”

The illustrator Barry Blitt said the cover will be relevant after next week’s election results are revealed, “whether it’s one or the other.”

“And it’s nice to take a break and not have to draw Trump — or Hillary, for that matter,” Blitt told the magazine.

The New Yorker isn’t alone in conveying election-related dread regardless of the outcome.

Time Magazine’s latest cover shows both candidates smiling and holding a sign reading, “The end is near.”

