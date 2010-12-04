NOVEMBER JOBS REPORT COMES IN EXTREMELY WEAK WITH JUST 39K NEW JOBS

The number:



Disaster!

39,000 is way worse than expected.

50K private sector hiring is also way worse than expected.

Unemployment rate jumps to 9.8%.

Stocks have turned sharply negative on the news after being higher previously.

Other internals weak: No gains in work-week. No gains in earnings.

The full report can be found here.

Background: No big pre-amble needed here… The consensus is for gains of somewhere around 130-150K on the headline number, but the “whisper” is definitely higher, and there are some calling for gains of close to 200K.

A string of good news and improving initial claims numbers has injected a lot of optimism into markets going into this report. It certainly has potential to disappoint.

Whereas this summer all the focus was on a private sector payrolls — which are also expected to be around 140K — a lot of focus should be on the public sector number. If state and local governments stop slashing jobs, that’s a very good sign that one of the huge danger spots is not there.

The S&P is up about .3% going into the report.

