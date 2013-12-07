In 21 Charts, Here's How The American Job Market Crushed It In November

The U.S. added 203,000 nonfarm payrolls in November, besting economist expectations, with the unemployment rate dropping to 7%.

Over the past 12 months, job growth has averaged 195,000 per month, according to the BLS.

In November, we saw the strongest job gains in the transportation, health care, and manufacturing sectors.

In the report, the BLS breaks down the job growth sector by sector. As always, the charts tell the story.