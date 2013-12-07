In 21 Charts, Here's How The American Job Market Crushed It In November

Steven Perlberg
American flag obamaREUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The U.S. added 203,000 nonfarm payrolls in November, besting economist expectations, with the unemployment rate dropping to 7%.
Over the past 12 months, job growth has averaged 195,000 per month, according to the BLS.

In November, we saw the strongest job gains in the transportation, health care, and manufacturing sectors.

In the report, the BLS breaks down the job growth sector by sector. As always, the charts tell the story.

Here's a breakdown of the November report

Here's the total snapshot, with 203,000 jobs added in November

Wholesale trade has added 351,000 jobs since its May 2010 low

Job gains in motor vehicles and parts has been aided by the auto recovery

Utilities employment has held steady

On net, information employment hasn't changed much since January 2011

The factory workweek for production employees is now 42 hours, the longest since July 1945

Here's a breakdown of the transportation sector

After three months of tepid growth, manufacturing finally broke through a bit

Job growth in leisure and hospitality has accounted for 18% of total non-farm job growth over the past 12 months

Federal government employment continued to trend down

The federal government has shed 6% of its jobs since March 2011

Since its January 2011, construction has added 416,000 jobs

After a flat October, transportation added 31,000 jobs

Here's a breakdown of the health care industry, with ambulatory care job growth leading the pack

Mining was down 2,000 jobs in November

Jobs in hobbies saw an uptick ahead of holiday season

Education and health services added 40,000 jobs in November

Professional and business services added 608,000 jobs in 2013

Retail trade continued its upward trend in November

Job losses in credit intermediation and gains in insurance carriers basically offset each other

And as we close out the year...

